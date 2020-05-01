Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

