Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $208.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

