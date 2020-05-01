Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

MCD stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.79. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

