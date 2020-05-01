Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.72

News coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Mcdonald’s’ score:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

