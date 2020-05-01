Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

