Martin D. Madaus Sells 3,200 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $84,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $32,624.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Martin D. Madaus sold 4,400 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $89,540.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $37,552.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $42,432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $9,693,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

