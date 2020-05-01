Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,260,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

