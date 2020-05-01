Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 259,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

