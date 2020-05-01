John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.75.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

