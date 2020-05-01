John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.75.
About John Wood Group
