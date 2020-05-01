John W. Giambalvo Buys 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $14,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at $209,491.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $14.05 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLY. ValuEngine cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

