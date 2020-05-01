James Kao Purchases 6,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $257.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RBB. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

