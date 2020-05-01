iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

