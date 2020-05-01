iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $188.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.