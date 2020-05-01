iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

