iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,293 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

