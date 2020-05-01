iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

