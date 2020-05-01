iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $10.76 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

