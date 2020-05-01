iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after buying an additional 1,278,132 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

