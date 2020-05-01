iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMV opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

