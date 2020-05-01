iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

