iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $291.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

