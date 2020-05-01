iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.71 and last traded at $166.74, approximately 11,557,189 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,700,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33.

