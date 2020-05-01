Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,812,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.