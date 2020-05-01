Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.66, approximately 49,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.