Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 97.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,164 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 644.4% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $760,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $42.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

