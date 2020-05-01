Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

