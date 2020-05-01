Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.25, approximately 13,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

