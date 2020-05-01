Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.