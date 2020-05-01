Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,078 shares of company stock worth $4,013,859. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

