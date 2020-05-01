Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Down 1.5%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 26,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 83,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

