Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.