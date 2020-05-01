Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells 5,777 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $404,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETSY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

