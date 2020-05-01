Insider Buying: VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,613 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 41,287 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $207,673.61.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 46,660 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $228,634.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $606,717.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International Corp has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

