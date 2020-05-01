Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

NYSE:ITW opened at $162.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

