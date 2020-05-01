iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $29.06 on Monday.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

