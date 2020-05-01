iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $29.06 on Monday.
iA Financial Company Profile
