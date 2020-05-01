Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,591 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

