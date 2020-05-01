Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

