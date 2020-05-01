Global Investors Fundamental Buys 6,792 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,397 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,367.26.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,668 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $7,375.44.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,668 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $6,768.60.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,668 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $7,142.04.

On Friday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,536 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,439.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 662 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105.54.

On Monday, April 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,358 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $5,876.50.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,754 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,269.18.

On Monday, April 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,755 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $6,158.20.

On Friday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,612 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314.72.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 23.24% of Ballantyne Strong worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

