Geoffrey Gander Sells 811,112 Shares of Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR) Stock

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR) insider Geoffrey Gander sold 811,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$158,166.84 ($112,175.06).

Jupiter Energy Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

Jupiter Energy Company Profile

Jupiter Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development, and production company in Kazakhstan. It owns a 100% interest in Block 31, an exploration permit covering an area of 123 km square located in the Mangistau Basin, South West Kazakhstan. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

