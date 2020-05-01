FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

