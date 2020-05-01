FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.