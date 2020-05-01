FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Boosted by Analyst

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

