FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

