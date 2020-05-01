First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after buying an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.80.

