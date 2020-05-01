First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

