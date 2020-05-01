Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,736.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

