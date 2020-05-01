FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 84.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55,702 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $126.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $190.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

