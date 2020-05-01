Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock worth $17,250,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

