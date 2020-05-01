Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $675.20 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $449.53 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $628.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.64. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

