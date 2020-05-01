EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1,559.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

EPR stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.